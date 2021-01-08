Endangered Gangetic Dolphin beaten to death in UP, 3 arrested

Screen grab of the video

In a gut-wrenching video that has now gone viral on social media, a group of men can be seen beating a dolphin with sticks, till the animal is almost lifeless. The video has emerged from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and in this connection three men have been arrested.

The Gangetic dolphin supposedly was from the Sharda Canal and it was swept away to the place where these men can be seen assaulting it. As the men are brutally beating the animal, someone in the background can be heard saying 'you are beating it for no reason'. But the men don't seem to stop.

https://twitter.com/kamalkhan_NDTV/status/1347462268779257856

Taking cognizance of the video on Twitter, the police in Pratapgarh said the incident took place on December 31, and the three accused have been arrested. Other legal proceedings are also underway.

https://twitter.com/pratapgarhpol/status/1347475955787317248

A Forest Department official revealed in an FIR that the dolphin was found almost lifeless next to the canal, with a group of villagers surrounding it, reported NDTV. However, no one was willing to speak up on what exactly happened. A closer inspection revealed multiple injuries, including axe wounds on the body.

The Indian government recognised the endangered species as the National Aquatic Animal, making it's killing a punishable offence under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.