End of truckers' strike a respite to our members: Siam

Hailing AIMTC's decision to call off truckers' strike after eight days, automobile industry body Siam today said the action has given respite to all its affected members who had a difficult time over the last few days. "The immediate action has given respite to all our affected members who had a difficult time during last one week. The quick action has averted further deterioration of the situation and we are extremely grateful to all stakeholders for their efforts," it said.

Siam would like to thank all the stakeholders and government who came together to resolve the truckers' strike, Siam said.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had also yesterday hailed the All India Motor Transport Congress's (AIMTC)decision to call off its strike.

H said a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the secretary, Ministry of Road and Transport, will be set up for expeditious resolution of transporters' demands.

The panel will submit its recommendations to the government within three months, he added.

AIMTC, that claims the support of 93 lakh truckers across the country, had gone on an indefinite strike on July 20 to press demands such as reduction in diesel prices, low third-party insurance premiums and a favourable toll collection system.