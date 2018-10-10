End of an era: Mumbai’s iconic double-decker buses to go off the roads by 2023

Mumbai’s iconic double-decker buses will be taken off the roads due to high cost of operations and reducing space on city roads, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The double-decker buses will be phased out completely by October 2023.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is planning to phase out the buses in two phases — 72 by December 2020 and 48 by October 2023, the report suggests.

BEST is facing a challenge in maintaining the double-decker buses as it costs them more compared to normal buses, the report adds.

“These buses require twice the time for maintenance than normal buses, making it difficult for the staff,” a senior BEST official told the newspaper.

“Furthermore, one of our main concerns is the extra manpower required to operate them,” the official added.

Double-decker buses were introduced in 1937. BEST had a fleet of 141 such buses in 1947-1948, which grew to 882 by 1993.

Currently, there are 120 double-decker buses operating on just seven routes in the city. The BEST has a total fleet of 3,337 buses.

BEST has proposed adding of 993 buses to its fleet, taking the overall size of the fleet to 4,050 by 2020.