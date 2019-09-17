App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 08:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Encroachment cleared, land worth Rs 317 cr reclaimed: Noida Authority

The authority said it has also approached the police with a complaint against people concerned over illegal occupation on the land.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Two land plots here measuring over 20,000 sq metres and valued together at Rs 317 crore were cleared of encroachment and reclaimed by the Noida Authority, officials said on September 16.

About 18,570 sq metre land in Sector 73's Sarfabad village valued at Rs 295 crore had got encroached with 150 shanties, four furniture showrooms and four animal shelters coming up in that area illegally, the officials said.

Another 1,680 sq metre plot worth Rs 22.80 crore was in Sector 110's Gejha Tilpatabad where 20 shanties had come up illegally, the Noida Authority said in a statement.

"All the area in these two plots is notified area belonging to the Noida Authority. The encroachment was removed on instructions of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari," it said.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 08:54 am

