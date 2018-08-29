App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 08:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Encounter underway between security forces and militants in Anantnag

An official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Muniward village in the Khanabal area of the district early this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

An official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Muniward village in the Khanabal area of the district early this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there.

An encounter erupted when the militants opened fire on the forces who retaliated, the official said, adding the exchange of fire is underway.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 08:10 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.