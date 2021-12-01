MARKET NEWS

India

Encounter underway between militants and security forces in J&K's Pulwama

He said the operation was in progress and no casualty reported on either side so far.

PTI
December 01, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST
Representative Image (Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district early Wednesday, police said. "An encounter has started at Qasbayar area of Pulwama," a police spokesman said.

Tags: #Current Affairs #encounter #India #Jammu & Kashmir #security forces
first published: Dec 1, 2021 07:42 am

