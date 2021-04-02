English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Encounter in Pulwama: 3 militants trapped, operation underway in J&K

Three militants are trapped at the site of an encounter taking place at Kakapora area in Pulwama district, ANI reported.

Moneycontrol News
April 02, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST
Three militants have been trapped as operation is underway in J&K (Representative image: AP)

Three militants have been trapped as operation is underway in J&K (Representative image: AP)


An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on April 2.

Three militants are trapped at the site of encounter, ANI reported.

Police and security forces are carrying out an operation at Kakapora area in Pulwama district where an encounter is underway, the news agency reported.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Kakapora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official told PTI.

He said the personnel were fired upon while conducting the search, following which they retaliated and a gunfight broke out.

Close
(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Jammu and Kashmir
first published: Apr 2, 2021 10:35 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.