Encounter in Pulwama: 3 militants trapped, operation underway in J&K

Three militants have been trapped as operation is underway in J&K (Representative image: AP)

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on April 2.

Three militants are trapped at the site of encounter, ANI reported.

Police and security forces are carrying out an operation at Kakapora area in Pulwama district where an encounter is underway, the news agency reported.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Kakapora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official told PTI.

He said the personnel were fired upon while conducting the search, following which they retaliated and a gunfight broke out.

(With inputs from PTI)