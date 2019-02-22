App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 08:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J&K's Baramulla district



PTI @moneycontrolcom
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore township of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on February 22 morning, police said.

Acting on specific input, the security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Warpora area of Sopore, they said.

A senior official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the search party of the security men, who then returned fire.

The exchange of fire was on and further details were awaited, he added.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 08:00 am

