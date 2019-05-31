Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Shopian

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on May 31, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad Sugan area of south Kashmir following a tip-off about the presence of militants, a police official said.

As the forces carried out searches, militants fired upon them, leading to the encounter, the official said.

He said the exchange of fire was going on between the two sides.

Further details were awaited, the official added.