HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J&K's Kulgam

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Turigam area of Kulgam district following information about presence of some militants there.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and kashmir on February 24, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Turigam area of Kulgam district following information about presence of some militants there, a police official said.

He said the militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun-battle.

There were no reports of any casualty on either side so far, the official said.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 04:14 pm

