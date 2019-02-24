Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J&K's Kulgam

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Turigam area of Kulgam district following information about presence of some militants there.
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and kashmir on February 24, police said.
He said the militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun-battle.
There were no reports of any casualty on either side so far, the official said.
