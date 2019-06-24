App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Encephalitis deaths: SC directs Centre, Bihar govt to file response within 7 days

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai directed the Bihar government to file an affidavit on the adequacy of medical facilities, nutrition and sanitation and the hygiene conditions in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response within seven days from the Centre and Bihar government on the issue of the deaths of more than 100 children in Muzaffarpur due to the outbreak of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai directed the Bihar government to file an affidavit on the adequacy of medical facilities, nutrition and sanitation and the hygiene conditions in the state.

During the hearing, one of the lawyers informed the court that similar deaths had occurred earlier in Uttar Pradesh.

Close

The court took note of it and directed the state government to file its response as well.

The matter has been posted for hearing after 10 days.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 11:26 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

