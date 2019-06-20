App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Encephalitis deaths in Bihar: 98 of 103 medical centres in Muzaffarpur do not even have sufficient doctors

Moreover, the district does not have enough Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, where over 100 children have died from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), the public health system has shown a bizarre picture.

Of the 103 Primary Health Centres (PHC) in the district, not even 98 have been considered fit for evaluation. Meanwhile, the remaining five centres have been given zero ratings by the health ministry's Health Management Information System (HMIS), The Times of India has reported.

The condition is the same for the lone Community Health Centre (CHC) in the district, which is also categorized as “not eligible” for the rating.

The district has been reeling under the outbreak of AES. As many as 118 children have died and 398 cases have been registered since June 1, according to figures provided by the district administration.

However, 98 out of 103 PHCs could not meet the minimum requirements outlined by the HMIS.

According to the data collection system, the PHCs are classified into two categories – 24X7 and Non-24X7. The 24X7 centres have to have at least one medical officer, over two nurse-midwives (staff nurse) and a labour room. On the other hand, non-24x7 centres need to have at least one medical officer and one nurse.

These basic minimum requirements were not met by 98 PHCs, which were consequentially not graded in the 2018-19 evaluation.

The condition of the remaining five PMCs, that meet the minimum requirement, is also bad as every single one got a zero rating by HMIS.

Moreover, the district does not have enough PHCs. According to the official norms, there is supposed to be one PHC for every 30,000 people living in the plains. By that count, Muzaffarpur should have had over 170 PHCs for its population of a little over 5.1 million, the report suggested.

In case of CHCs, the district has one centre, which has been rated “not eligible” in 2017-18 rating. This means the centre also failed to meet the mandatory criteria required for being rated.

The number of CHCs in the district is also less than the healthcare norm. As per Muzaffarpur's population, it should have at least 43 CHCs, the report added.

 

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 08:17 pm

tags #acute encephalitis syndrome #Bihar #Current Affairs #Encephalitis #India

