App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2019 09:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Emulate US best-practices to grow faster: Nitin Gadkari

Speaking at the event, US consul general David J Ranz said both the countries should focus on key areas of priorities like clean energy, e-commerce, smart cities and defence to achieve $500-billion bilateral trade target.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on September 20 said the country needs to apply the best practices of its trade partners like the US to become one of the most powerful economies in the world.

"We are aspiring to become one of the most powerful economies. We have the potential and we are one of the fastest growing economies. Over the years, we've understood that innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology and skills are the knowledge areas that need to be converted into wealth," he said at an Indo-American Chamber event.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to the US tonight and I am confident that our ties will become stronger with the visit," Gadkari added.

Close

Speaking at the event, US consul general David J Ranz said both the countries should focus on key areas of priorities like clean energy, e-commerce, smart cities and defence to achieve $500-billion bilateral trade target.

related news

"Economic ties between the two countries have come a long way since the past two decades and the bilateral trade with India has doubled over the past decade from $57.9 billion in 2007 to $142 billion last year," he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 09:20 am

tags #India #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.