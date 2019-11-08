App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Empowering people one of most satisfying efforts of tenure: PM Modi

Modi was responding to tweets from Ray Dalio, the founder of investment management firm Bridgewater Associates, who praised the prime minister as "one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Empowering people, especially women, has been one of the most satisfying efforts of his tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, asserting that the support from people cutting across regions, languages, age groups and occupations has given his government a mandate "unseen for decades".

Modi was responding to tweets from Ray Dalio, the founder of investment management firm Bridgewater Associates, who praised the prime minister as "one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world".

Dalio also posted the video of his short interview of Modi on "meditation, the world, and India".

Close

In a lighter vein, the prime minister saIndia,current affairs,Narendra Modi,Ray DalioIndia,current affairs,Narendra Modi,Ray Dalioid, "My friend Ray Dalio, the trolling after these words of praise would give you the best opportunity to test your meditation skills and being 'like a Ninja'!".

related news

On a more serious note, the points make for a healthy discussion, in the spirit of being radically open minded, he added responding to Dalio.

"To empower so many Indians, especially women has been one of the most satisfying efforts of our tenure. The credit for the same goes to the people of India who made these movements their own and drove the transformation," Modi said.

He said the mandate people blessed his team with has been unseen for decades.

A full five year government coming back to office with a majority was last seen many many years ago, he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Ray Dalio

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.