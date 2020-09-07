Empowered Group recommends converting general wards to COVID-19 specific ICUs to meet demand: Report

The empowered group of officers reviewing COVID-19 health facilities has in its report stressed on focus on intensive care units (ICUs) and recommended re-purposing general wards for the function, subject to availability of equipment needed for COVID-19 treatment.

The suggestion is in the empowered group-1’s (EG-1) report for June-August titled ‘Health System Preparedness Needs’, sources told The Economic Times. The EG is headed by VK Paul, member-health, NITI Aayog.

A senior government official added that focus on ICU facilities — even those fashioned for COVID-19 treatment, was the key emphasis.

“The COVID-19 specific ICUs suggested by EG-1, therefore, should be aligned with the specific and limited needs of COVID-19 patients rather than targeted to function as a generic medical or surgical ICU,” the official said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The group reviewed hospital facilities amid increasing requirement of ICU and oxygen beds as COVID-19 infections rise. Data showed that states experiencing shortage of ICU beds due to high case load, are seeing 900-1,000 daily COVID-19 deaths.

The report suggested that “COVID-19 specific ICUs” can be re-purposed from general wards as long as equipment as specified by EG-1 — such as ICU beds, infusion pumps, high nasal flow cannula machines, oxygen source, transport ventilator and air mattresses — are met.

The report has been sent to all states who have also been advised to consult domain experts to make suitable preparations before creating or augmenting COVID-specific ICUs or dependence units, the government official added.

As per the Health Ministry, 2,717 or less than 0.5 percent of active cases are on ventilator support, while 16,545 or 2 percent are in the ICU, and 28,437 or less than 3 percent are using oxygen supported beds.