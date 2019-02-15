Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Employment of Indian seafarers grows by 35% in 2018: Govt

The number increased to 2,08,799 in 2018 from 1,54,349 in 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The number of Indian seafarers employed on Indian or foreign flag vessels increased by 35 per cent in 2018 on the back of a series of measures taken in the last four years, the Shipping Ministry said Friday. "The shipping sector has witnessed an unprecedented growth of 35 per cent in the number of Indian seafarers...," the ministry said in a statement.

The number increased to 2,08,799 in 2018 from 1,54,349 in 2017, it said.

Along with this, the number of students placed for on-board training also rose from 14,307 in 2017 to 19,545 in 2018, registering a jump of nearly 37 per cent.

The growth in the number of Indian seafarers has been possible due to a series of measures taken by the government in the last four years to improve the standards of maritime training, increase on-board training opportunities, improve the examination and certification system and facilitate ease of doing business.

related news

The number of seafarers employed on Indian flag vessels increased from 22,103 last year to 27,364 this year, while the employment figures on foreign vessels went up from 60,194 to 72,327 during the same period.

The training curriculum for the officers and the ratings were revised in 2016 not only to meet the global standards but also to meet the expectations of foreign employers.

To regulate training institutes working in private sector, a system of 'Comprehensive Inspection Programme' (CIP) was designed to assess the quality of the institute on various parameters including infrastructure, quality of faculty and pedagogy among others.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 06:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.