Employment dips by 9 million in last six years: Study

According to an academic paper, the total employment in India has declined significantly between 2011-12 and 2017-18, The Indian Express has reported. The paper is written by Santosh Mehrotra and Jajati K Parida and published by the Centre of Sustainable Employment at the Azim Premji University on October 31.

The paper points out that this is the first time that employment figures have plummeted so low in India’s history. While concerns about the drop in employment have been raised by other authors as well, this is the first formal paper to this effect.

According to the authors – Mehrotra is a professor of Economics at JNU and Parida teaches at the Central University of Punjab – of this paper, the “total employment during 2011-12 and 2017-18 declined by 9 million. This happened for the first time in India’s history”.

The findings of this paper are in stark contradiction to a recent study, commissioned by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, which claimed that total employment grew from 433 million in 2011-12 to 457 million in 2017-18. This paper was written by Laveesh Bhandari and Amaresh Dubey.

However, Mehrotra and Parida claim that employment has fallen from 474 million in 2011-12 to 465 million in 2017-18.

Another author from JNU, Himanshu, has in an opinion piece for a leading newspaper claimed that employment has fallen from from 472.5 million in 2011-12 to 457 million in 2017-18 – an astounding 15 million in the last six years.

It becomes imperative to note that all these claims/studies have been made on the basis of data from National Sample Survey Organisation’s Employment-Unemployment Surveys for 2004-05 and 2011-12, making the contrast somewhat surprising.

In other words, the ratios of employment and unemployment used by all academics are the same, but their absolute numbers differ.

The newspaper has reported that while the academics haven’t read each others’ papers, there could be two possible reasons for the difference in their findings. One is the estimate of the total population of the country. A higher population estimate will mean a higher employment estimate.

Bhandari and Dubey have estimated the total population in 2017-18 to be 1.36 billion; while Mehrotra and Parida have used the total population estimate to be 1.35 billion. Himanshu, however, has used the number provided by government’s GDP data – 1.31 billion.

The World Bank estimates India’s total population in 2017-18 to be 1.33 billion. There are only estimates to the total population as the government hasn’t released the projections based on Census 2011, which were due in 2016 as per norm.

The second reason for the difference in the study conducted by Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and the rest of the authors, is that that the former has only used ‘principle status of employment’, leaving out the ‘subsidiary status’.

While ‘principle status’ checks if a person was employed for more than 180 days in a year, subsidiary status checks if an individual had a job for at least 30 days in a year. Choosing only one of the two would, hence, inadequately estimate both employment and unemployment.