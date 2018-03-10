Emmanuel Macron in India: A look at Indo-French relations over the years

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in New Delhi on Friday and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to discuss ways of building closer diplomatic ties.

France’s 40-year-old president was accompanied by his wife and is scheduled to make the almost obligatory visit to the Taj Mahal and the holy city of Varanasi, which is also the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi.

During his four-day visit, Macron will reportedly hold talks ranging from ways to build closer diplomatic ties to defence and nuclear energy sales with Indian leaders.

As the visit is expected to strengthen Indo-French ties, let us take a look at the relationship between the two countries over the years:

Economic relations:

Bilateral trade between India and France has increased significantly over the past fifteen years.

At present, more than 1,000 French subsidiaries from a wide spectrum of sectors are present in India, employing a workforce of around 3,00,000 persons, according to the French Embassy.

France has also collaborated with India under the ‘Smart Cities’ initiative taken up by the Modi government.

Political relations:

During the 1980s, France wished to widen the scope of its relations with India. However, a closer bilateral relationship was established with the creation of a strategic partnership in 1998 and a strategic dialogue a year later.

A year after PM Modi came to power, he visited France in what was his first visit to a European country since taking office. He has visited the country twice more since then.

Later erstwhile President Francois Hollande made a state visit to India between January 24 and January 26, 2016.

In 2017, a few months after Emmanuel Macron became the new president of France, PM Modi visited Paris and met the newly elected PM with an aim to bolster the bilateral strategic ties and discuss key issues like terrorism and climate change.

“Be it trade and technology, innovation and investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties,” PM Modi had said on the occasion.

Scientific and technical cooperation:

India and France have also built scientific and technical cooperation as a key area of their partnership, which was given a fresh impetus with the establishment of an Indo-French Commission for Scientific and Technological Cooperation.