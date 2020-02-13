App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Embassy providing all assistance to Indians on board cruise ship off Japan coast: Jaishankar

"Our Embassy @IndianEmbTokyo is in constant touch with the crew and passengers of Diamond Princess off Yokohama, Japan, rendering all necessary support & assistance. Passengers & crew are currently quarantined by Japanese authorities," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the Indian mission in Tokyo is providing all assistance to the crew and passengers of the cruise ship that has been quarantined off the Japanese coast in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Two Indian crew on board the cruise ship 'Diamond Princess' have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

"2 Indian crew members have tested positive for Coronavirus. Will keep you updated," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"2 Indian crew members have tested positive for Coronavirus. Will keep you updated," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The cruise ship with 3,711 people on board arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the virus on the ship.

A total of 138 Indians, including passengers and crew, were on board the ship.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affaris #India #Jaishankar #Japan

