App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Elphinstone's name change to Prabhadevi to come into effect from midnight

The statement said that necessary changes were being made to the station boards, indicators and PA system for the benefit of passengers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The decision to change the name of suburban Elphinstone station on the Western Railway to Prabhadevi will come into effect from midnight, an official statement from the Western Railway said.

The statement said that necessary changes were being made to the station boards, indicators and PA system for the benefit of passengers.

The station code for Prabhadevi will be PBHD, it said.

The decision to change the name of the station to Prabhadevi was passed in the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly in Nagpur on December 16, 2016 .
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 07:45 am

tags #Current Affairs #Elphinstone #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.