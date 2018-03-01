App
Feb 27, 2018 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elphinstone foot-over bridge to be opened for public use

The foot-over bridge at Elphinstone Road in Mumbai has been constructed by the Army.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The foot-over bridge (FOB) at Elphinstone Road in Mumbai will be open to public access from Tuesday, according to media reports.

The bridge has been built by the Army's Bombay Sappers. It cost Rs 10.44 crore, according to a Mumbai Mirror report. The Elphinstone FOB will connect Parel station on the East side and Phool Wali Gali outside the Elphinstone Road station on the West side.

The FOBs constructed at Currey Road and Ambivli will also be opened for public access, a senior railway official told the Times of India

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be posted on the new FOBs to manage the crowd, the report adds.

The report also says an inauguration function is likely to be held, which will be attended by Union Railway minister Piyush Goyal, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The army began construction of the FOB after a stampede took place on September 29, 2017 at the FOB connecting Elphinstone and Parel stations.

The stampede killed 23 people and injured 39.

