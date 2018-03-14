App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 13, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Elphinstone Bridge stampede: Rly gives compensation to 36 victims

The Railway Claims Tribunal, Mumbai, today awarded compensation to 36 victims, which included 17 death and 19 injury cases, of the Elphinstone foot overbridge stampede, the railways said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Railway Claims Tribunal, Mumbai, today awarded compensation to 36 victims, which included 17 death and 19 injury cases, of the Elphinstone foot overbridge stampede, the railways said today.

A total of 39 claims (18 deaths and 21 injuries) were filed before the RCT Mumbai after the September 29 tragedy in which 23 people lost their lives.

The compensation was awarded in 17 death and 19 injury cases.

A high-level committee of the railways after taking statements of nearly 30 survivors had absolved the railway authorities and said the incident was caused by rumours and rain.

The railways said three cases (one death and two injury) could not be decided today due to technical reasons (non-availability of proper documents). These three cases will be decided shortly, it said.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC