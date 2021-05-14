MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : May 14, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Why InvITs are becoming increasingly popular among investors

    Infrastructure Investment Trusts or InvITs are equity investments with a debt wrapper around them. Make sure you understand the underlying assets and assess their viability before investing. Read in detail here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Nagaland imposes week-long lockdown from May 14
    Second batch of Sputnik V to arrive in India on May 14
    Tomorrow:
    Madhya Pradesh's 'Janta Curfew' to end

    Australia to reopen door to India from today

  • Big story

    GoAir rebrands as Go First; promises cheaper fares, young fleet

    The exercise of re-branding itself involves expenditure but the company's planned IPO can help the low-cost carrier fly high after setbacks the aviation industry faced because of the pandemic. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus check

    More than 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to become available: Govt

    Around 750 million doses of Covishield and 550 million doses of Covaxin would be available in the period between August and December, said Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul. Read this news piece here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, on why he needs at least six hours of sleep

    Even Elon Musk’s engines need recharging. After years of overworking and resting inconsistently, the Tesla founder now sleeps a somewhat sensible six hours a day. Read more.

  • Your Money

    RBI tells lenders to re-consider ties with crypto exchanges, traders

    RBI is informally urging lenders to cut ties with cryptocurrency exchanges and traders as the highly speculative market booms, despite a Supreme Court ruling that banks can work with the industry. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    First day, first show: Salman Khan’s 'Radhe' hits screens

    Radhe, starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda among others, is out in the theatres wherever they are open and available on ZEE5’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex to watch. Read the film's review here.

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

