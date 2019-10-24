Ellenabad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ellenabad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ellenabad is an Assembly constituency in region of Haryana under Sirsa district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Ellenabad Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 89.3% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 86.27% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Abhay Singh Chautala won this seat by a margin of 11539 votes, which was 7.78% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 148254 votes.