Ellenabad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ellenabad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ellenabad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Ellenabad constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Ellenabad is an Assembly constituency in region of Haryana under Sirsa district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Ellenabad Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 89.3% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 86.27% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Abhay Singh Chautala won this seat by a margin of 11539 votes, which was 7.78% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 148254 votes.Om Parkash Chautala won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 16423 votes. INLD polled 124387 votes, 51.91% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .