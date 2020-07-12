App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elgar Parishad Case | Twitter abuzz with requests to release political prisoner Varavara Rao over health concerns

Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, is presently languishing in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail and has been keeping unwell for a long time. His family has claimed that his health condition has only been deteriorating and that he is in a state of delirium right now.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Revolutionary poet and activist Varavara Rao (Image: PTI)
Revolutionary poet and activist Varavara Rao (Image: PTI)

Revolutionary poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, who is presently languishing in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail, has been keeping unwell for a while now. His family has claimed that his health condition has only been deteriorating and said he is hallucinating and is in a state of delirium now.

Rao’s wife said: “We were very much disturbed as during his routine calls (to family members) allowed by police, his voice was weak, he was incoherent, mumbling and unable to speak.”

The family claimed that his health started worsening since the time he was shifted to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai in an unconscious state in the month of May, amid the coronavirus lockdown. Although he was discharged within a few days and taken back to jail, his wife has alleged his health condition had not improved at the time.

While the family has been urging authorities to provide him with better medical facilities at least, social media platforms, especially Twitter, has been abuzz with calls for freeing the accused activist.





Last month, 375 renowned personalities from various walks of life had appealed to the government to release political prisoners, including Safoora Zargar and Varavara Rao, in view of the current coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

With PTI inputs
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 06:16 pm

tags #Elgar parishad Case #political prisoner #Varavara Rao

