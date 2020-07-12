Elgar Parishad Case | Twitter abuzz with requests to release political prisoner Varavara Rao over health concerns

Revolutionary poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, who is presently languishing in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail, has been keeping unwell for a while now. His family has claimed that his health condition has only been deteriorating and said he is hallucinating and is in a state of delirium now.

Rao’s wife said: “We were very much disturbed as during his routine calls (to family members) allowed by police, his voice was weak, he was incoherent, mumbling and unable to speak.”

The family claimed that his health started worsening since the time he was shifted to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai in an unconscious state in the month of May, amid the coronavirus lockdown. Although he was discharged within a few days and taken back to jail, his wife has alleged his health condition had not improved at the time.



Varavara Rao is an exemplary poet, orator and a Marxist who has contributed to a lot to social movements including the Telangana movement.

He has been incarcerated for 22 months without a trial and his health condition is deteriorating fast.



Judicial apparatus in fascist hands gets as abysmal and crude as ever with each moment the law of the land gets tainted with ostentatious motives and hypocritical gospels of truths

While you express your sadness about a film star getting infected with the virus, think about Varavara Rao, an 81year old poet, who is being DENIED medical attention and has been unlawfully carted off to jail.

Release the POET Varavara Rao (81) for immediate medical attention. He is suffering from illness in the prison. VCK is extending a moral support for his immediate release on the mercy ground. Union Govt and Maharashtra Govt should come forward to save him.

Release All Political Prisoners!!

Free Varavara Rao!!

Varavara Rao, 78 yrs old poet's condition is detoriated to such an extent that he is hallucinating about his father's funeral.

His bail application filed on health grounds is pending before the Bombay high court.

He needs Medical Attention, Release him from prison.

While the family has been urging authorities to provide him with better medical facilities at least, social media platforms, especially Twitter, has been abuzz with calls for freeing the accused activist.

Last month, 375 renowned personalities from various walks of life had appealed to the government to release political prisoners, including Safoora Zargar and Varavara Rao, in view of the current coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

With PTI inputs