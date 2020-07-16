App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poet Varavara Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Last month, 375 renowned personalities had appealed to the government to release political prisoners, including Safoora Zargar and Varavara Rao, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Revolutionary poet and activist Varavara Rao (Image: PTI)
Poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, who was shifted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital from Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail, has tested positive for COVID-19, reports suggest.

Rao, who was shifted to the hospital after he complained of giddiness, has been keeping unwell for a while. His family had claimed that his health condition has only been deteriorating and that he was hallucinating and was in a state of delirium before he was shifted to the hospital.

Rao's family claimed that his health started worsening since the time he was shifted to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai in an unconscious state in the month of May, amid the coronavirus lockdown. Although he was discharged within a few days and taken back to jail, his wife had alleged that his health condition had not improved at the time.

Last month, 375 renowned personalities from various walks of life had appealed to the government to release political prisoners, including Safoora Zargar and Varavara Rao, in view of the current COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 06:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Elgar parishad Case #India

