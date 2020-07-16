Poet Varavara Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, who was shifted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital from Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail, has tested positive for COVID-19, reports suggest.

Rao, who was shifted to the hospital after he complained of giddiness, has been keeping unwell for a while. His family had claimed that his health condition has only been deteriorating and that he was hallucinating and was in a state of delirium before he was shifted to the hospital.

Rao's family claimed that his health started worsening since the time he was shifted to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai in an unconscious state in the month of May, amid the coronavirus lockdown. Although he was discharged within a few days and taken back to jail, his wife had alleged that his health condition had not improved at the time.