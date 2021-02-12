MARKET NEWS

Eleven killed, 34 injured in explosion at fireworks factory unit in Tamil Nadu

Those injured in the blasts at the factory in Tamil Nadu state's Virudhunagar district were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police officer Raj Narayanan said.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 05:59 PM IST

At least 11 workers were killed while 34 injured after several explosions at a private fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu, police said on February 12.

The explosion happened when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks, the police said.

Initial reports quoting fire service personnel said about 10 people were injured in the explosion, reported news agency PTI.

Those injured in the blasts at the factory in Tamil Nadu state's Virudhunagar district were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police officer Raj Narayanan told Associated Press.

Expressing grief at the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each for the family of those killed in the fire. Modi also announced Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also offered his condolences. “Heartfelt condolences to the victims of the firecracker factory fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. “It’s heart wrenching to think of those still trapped inside. I appeal to the state government to provide immediate rescue, support and relief,” Gandhi

" target="_blank">tweeted

.

With inputs from agencies
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #fireworks factory #Tamil Nadu
first published: Feb 12, 2021 05:59 pm

