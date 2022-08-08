English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Electricity amendment bill will increase people's suffering, benefit few companies: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 increase suffering of the people as it will make problems associated with power supply and distribution more serious instead of addressing it.

    PTI
    August 08, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act as "dangerous" and urged the Centre to not go ahead with it in haste, claiming that it will only benefit a few power distribution companies.

    Taking to Twitter, he said the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 increase suffering of the people as it will make problems associated with power supply and distribution more serious instead of addressing it.

    The Centre introduced the bill in Lok Sabha on Monday for its consideration and passage. "The Electricity Amendment Bill is being brought in Lok Sabha today. This law is very dangerous," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

    "This will make the electricity problem more serious, instead addressing it. People's suffering will increase. Only a few companies will benefit. I appeal to the Centre to not bring this (bill) in haste," he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi CM #electricity #India
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 01:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.