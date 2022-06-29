 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Electric two-wheelers lacking basic safety, panel finds in wake of EV fires

Moneycontrol News
Jun 29, 2022

No venting mechanism for overheated cells to release energy and the battery management system is seriously flawed in vehicles

Representative image

An expert panel looking into incidents of electric vehicles (EVs) catching fire has found that electric two-wheelers lack even basic safety systems. The findings have prompted the government to seek corrective mechanisms and warn of legal action against manufacturers, The Economic Times reported.

One official familiar with the findings of the panel told ET that the panel found no venting mechanism for overheated cells to release energy and that the battery management system was seriously flawed.

Several electric two-wheelers come with only minimum functionality and shortcuts are taken instead of prioritising vehicle safety.

The panel is expected to deliver its final report within a week, but have already shared their safety recommendations with EV manufacturers.

Moneycontrol could not independently confirm the news development

first published: Jun 29, 2022 09:09 am
