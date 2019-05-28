App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Electric buses introduced in J&K

Equipped with CCTV cameras, an electric bus can cover a distance of around 150 km after a single charge.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Advisor to the State Governor K Skandan flagged off the operations of the first state-run electric bus service in Jammu and Kashmir on May 28.

After inaugurating the service at the railway station, Skandan said, "The government will initially operate 40 electric buses on different routes in the state."

The buses are totally environment friendly, Skandan said.

Equipped with CCTV cameras, an electric bus can cover a distance of around 150 km after a single charge, a spokesman said.

He said various charging stations would be constructed at different locations.

The spokesman said electric buses are the need of the hour to protect the environment.
First Published on May 28, 2019 02:30 pm

#India

