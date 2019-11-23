App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Electoral Bonds are 'biggest scam of decade': Chidambaram

Chidambaram, who is lodged in jail in cases of corruption and money laundering, said purchasers will be known to the bank and, therefore, to the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Terming electoral bonds the "biggest scam of the decade", Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the donor who did not donate to the BJP will be known to the party and if anyone will be completely in the dark, it is the people of India. "Electoral Bonds are the biggest scam of the decade," he said in a tweet posted by his family on his behalf.

Chidambaram, who is lodged in jail in cases of corruption and money laundering, said purchasers will be known to the bank and, therefore, to the government.

"Donor will be known to the party (BJP) to which he donated. Donor who did not donate to the BJP will be known to the BJP. If anyone is completely in the dark it will be the people of India. Long live transparency!" the former Union finance minister said.

Close

A political row has erupted over the use of electoral bonds for donations to political parties, with the Congress terming them a "threat to democracy" because of anonymity about donors and donees.

related news

The BJP on the other hand has asserted that these bonds have curbed black money and ushered in honest and tax-paid money in political funding.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 23, 2019 09:02 pm

tags #Chidambaram #Electoral Bonds

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.