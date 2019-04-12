App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Elections would have no bearing on Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

The Hurriyat chairman said and the people of Kashmir and the armed forces of India and Pakistan were "getting consumed" in the conflict, but New Delhi "is not taking any initiative" aimed at resolving the issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Back home after facing questioning by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi in a terror funding case, Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq told a Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid here that the separatists would not change their stand on Kashmir issue due to “coercion”. Mirwaiz said that elections would have no bearing on the issue and it needs to be addressed.

“It is our policy that Kashmir issue has to be resolved. If not today, but tomorrow, there has to be a peaceful solution to the issue. There is no option before India, Pakistan and the Kashmiri leadership than to address the issue.

“We will not change our stand because of this policy of use of force or coercion,” he said addressing the people who had gathered for Friday prayers at the mosque.

The separatist leader said Kashmir is a political issue which has to be resolved politically.

"Governments will come and go, but the basic issue will remain there till it is not resolved,” he said.

The Hurriyat chairman said and the people of Kashmir and the armed forces of India and Pakistan were "getting consumed" in the conflict, but New Delhi "is not taking any initiative" aimed at resolving the issue.

The Mirwaiz returned to the valley on April 11 after spending three days in New Delhi where he was questioned by the NIA in connection with a case related to funding of terror groups and separatist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Majboot Sarkars Overrated? History Shows India Does Not Need to Despai ...

SOTY 2 Trailer Has a 'Spiderman-Wonder Woman' Scene and Desi Twitter C ...

HC Sets Aside Order Barring Media from Publishing 'Defamatory' Content ...

India's Iran Oil Imports Up 5% Last Year Despite US Sanctions: Report

Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Judged a Book by Its Cover

Mumbai, Home to India's Rich, Has More Private Jet Departures than Dub ...

Jet Airways Cancels All International Flights till Monday, Left With J ...

IPL 2019 | Skipper Rohit is Available for Selection Against Royals: Za ...

No One Can Separate Kashmir from India Till BJP Exists, Says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP complains Election Commission again ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

BJP govt brought unemployment out of the closet, says Maneka Gandhi

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

BJP may benefit from Karnataka voters' tendency to back different part ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Europa League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate leth ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways crisis: Airline operated widebody planes to gain revenue i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.