Election results: Haryana could throw up a surprise, BJP-Shiv Sena leading in Maharashtra

As counting of votes continues in Haryana and Maharashtra, the BJP-Sena alliance looks set to return to power in the western state, but Haryana could throw in a surprise.

With no clear majority for neither the BJP nor the Congress in the northern state, it remains to be seen whether Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's campaign would help the BJP win the election in a close encounter.

In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra discusses the road ahead with CNN News18 Executive Editor Bhupendra Chaubey.