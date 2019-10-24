Election results: Haryana could throw up a surprise, BJP-Shiv Sena leading in Maharashtra

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra discusses the road ahead for BJP in Haryana and Maharashtra with CNN News18 Executive Editor Bhupendra Chaubey.
As counting of votes continues in Haryana and Maharashtra, the BJP-Sena alliance looks set to return to power in the western state, but Haryana could throw in a surprise.
With no clear majority for neither the BJP nor the Congress in the northern state, it remains to be seen whether Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's campaign would help the BJP win the election in a close encounter.
In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra discusses the road ahead with CNN News18 Executive Editor Bhupendra Chaubey.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .