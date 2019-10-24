App
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 160
INC+ : 103

Need 42 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Election results: Haryana could throw up a surprise, BJP-Shiv Sena leading in Maharashtra

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra discusses the road ahead for BJP in Haryana and Maharashtra with CNN News18 Executive Editor Bhupendra Chaubey.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As counting of votes continues in Haryana and Maharashtra, the BJP-Sena alliance looks set to return to power in the western state, but Haryana could throw in a surprise.

With no clear majority for neither the BJP nor the Congress in the northern state, it remains to be seen whether Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's campaign would help the BJP win the election in a close encounter.

In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra discusses the road ahead with CNN News18 Executive Editor Bhupendra Chaubey.

Watch the video for more.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 04:48 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #video

