Election Commission to announce dates for Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections on September 21

The Election Commission is set to announce dates of assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana on September 21. The poll panel has convened a press conference in the afternoon to make the announcement.

While the tenure of the sitting Haryana Legislative Assembly will end on November 2, and that of the Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 9. The total number of elected representatives in the Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies are 90 and 288, respectively.

In 2014, election dates for Maharashtra and Haryana were announced on September 20. Voting had taken place on October 15. The counting of votes happened on October 19, days ahead of Diwali.