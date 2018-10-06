App
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 10:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Election Commission set to announce poll dates for 4 states today

Sources in the commission said that the entire election exercise will be completed by the first week of December.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce the poll schedules for Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on October 6. The commission has convened a press conference Saturday afternoon.

It will also most likely announce the poll schedule for Telangana.

Sources in the commission said that the entire election exercise will be completed by the first week of December.

Read — NDA will win if elections were held today, but with lower vote share: ABP-CVoter survey

While polls in Chhattisgarh are likely to be held in two phases, elections in the other states might see polling in one phase, they said.

According to the latest survey carried out by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, BJP would have won the general elections were they held on October 4.

The "Desh Ka Mood" survey noted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would have secured 276 of the 543 seats, a noticeable drop from the 336 seats with which the ruling alliance won the general elections in 2014.

Close to 47 percent of the citizens in the survey felt that the Narendra Modi government should not be given another chance in 2019.
First Published on Oct 6, 2018 10:53 am

