App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 09:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Election Commission of India: Buried under tide of complaints, bias allegations

Opposition parties have accused the ECI of being biased towards the ruling BJP, which they say is giving PM Narendra Modi an unfair advantage in the election.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Did Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi break election rules by addressing the nation on an anti-satellite test recently? Is it right to have a channel dedicated to the leader? Can the country's armed forces be called "Modi's soldiers"?

Ahead of a general election that starts next week, the Election Commission of India (ECI) says it is swamped with hundreds of thousands of such questions and complaints of alleged violation of election rules, known as the model code of conduct. Many are coming via ever expanding social media.

Opposition parties have accused the ECI of being biased towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which they say is giving Modi an unfair advantage in the election. There is even a threat to jail commission officials if Modi is ousted.

The BJP denies getting any special treatment from the ECI.

related news

The ECI - an autonomous constitutional body tasked with the smooth conduct of the world's biggest democratic exercise with as many as 900 million eligible voters - said it was impartial and taking action against the guilty irrespective of party affiliation.

But Tarun Kumar, a secretary for the main opposition Congress party, said the model code of conduct had became a joke because the recently launched NaMo TV that carries Modi's rallies live and runs other promotional material for the ruling party was still on air despite several complaints against it.

"Everyday I think that the Election Commission has sunk to its lowest, only to be proved wrong next day!" said Yogendra Yadav, a political activist and former pollster.

"MODI'S SOLDIERS"

Among the top complaints the ECI has ruled on or is examining are a speech by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath of the BJP, in which he associated the armed forces with Modi by calling them "Modi's soldiers", according to the ECI's website.

Adityanath has been warned against making such statements in future.

The Commission is also examining a representation against the planned release of a biopic titled "PM Narendra Modi" this month.

The ECI late last month said Modi did not violate the code of conduct when he addressed the nation to announce that an Indian anti-satellite missile had shot down an Indian satellite in space in a major breakthrough. Opposition parties had accused Modi of trying to gain political benefits through the televised address.

To be sure, there are complaints against Congress President Rahul Gandhi too, mainly over his allegations of corruption over a warplane deal signed by the Modi government.

"In the world of social media and mobile phones, people get to know things immediately, which we take time to get to know and react on," Sandeep Saxena, a deputy election commissioner, told Reuters.

"The Commission will only move when there is sufficient material. We normally ask our own field functionaries. It takes 12 hours or so to establish, only then we go for action on it."

Saxena said since the code of conduct came into place on March 10, the ECI has received more than 40,000 references and complaints on its mobile app, 99 percent of which have been dealt with. He said 68 percent of the cases were found to be correct and action initiated.

Another commission official, requesting anonymity, said that in the past three weeks they would have received more than 1 million complaints from regional parties, national parties, through social media and on the app.

"The volume of work is huge. The world has drastically changed because of social media and things like that, the policies sometimes are lagging behind and procedures, which have to be followed, make us slow," said the official at the ECI, which has 300 people in its headquarters and others in states.

"People have the right to criticise. We are doing the best we can to conduct a fair election in the country. Some of our officers are working 16 to 17 hours a day."
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 09:39 am

tags #Election Commission #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

HC Quashes Land Acquisition Process for Salem-Chennai Green Corridor P ...

'Largest Ever' Python Caught in Florida, by Using Its 'Boyfriend' as B ...

Unsure 'Kab Hua, Kya Hua' But Vikrant Massey's Line from 'Criminal Jus ...

Terror Incidents in Pakistan Declined by 21% in 2018: Report

Amitabh Bachchan Buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class Worth Rs 82 Lakh, Most Exp ...

SC Asks CBI to Brief it over Ongoing Trial of 'Kingpin' Sajjan Kumar i ...

Leh to Have Country's Highest Altitude Polling Station Catering to Lea ...

Rahul Levelling Corruption Allegations on Modi for Political Gains: Ga ...

PNB's Stake Sale in Housing Finance Arm 'Credit Positive', to Strength ...

RJD launches manifesto, promises job quotas in private sector

Buried under tide of complaints, bias allegations, says EC

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Political ad spend on Facebook crosses Rs 10 crore; BJP supporters con ...

The music industry is dead. Long live the music industry!

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, Vedanta, Yes Bank to ...

Lakshmi Vilas Bank hits upper circuit, Indiabulls Housing falls 4% on ...

NIIT Tech shares fall 3%, NIIT surges 20% on proposed Baring PE deal

Polycab India IPO subscribed 71% on opening day

'Phir ek baar, Modi Sarkar': BJP launches campaign theme, says choice ...

Restrictions on Jammu-Srinagar highway leave locals fuming; PDP, NC or ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

Mid-cap IT sector ‘clicks’ with spate of deals; strong global grow ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Lin Dan heralds return with well-crafted victory o ...

Super Deluxe: How involving four writers with different styles enriche ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Randeep Maddoke on Landless, his film which documents the lives of Dal ...

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL likely being tested in India, to be price ...

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassme ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan shares a candid still with son Abh ...

Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor announces wrap, calls it ‘an experience ...

WrestleMania: Mustafa Ali suffers a dreadful injury after smashing his ...

Happy Birthday Amit Trivedi: A look at his battle with speech anxiety ...

Cobra: Ram Gopal Varma debuts as an actor on his birthday

Did Thanos snap Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo's mous ...

Allu Arjun may face unknown difficulties in his career this year, pred ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.