Election Commission may make poll affidavit and returns discrepancies public

A day after the Supreme Court of India (SC) pulled up the Law Ministry for failing to create a mechanism to track and disclose disproportionate increase in legislators’ assets, the Election Commission (EC) is planning to publically disclose discrepancies in assets filed by candidates.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the move will start with those who contested the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana in November-December 2018.

The poll panel has already given an in-principle approval to disclosure of cases of mismatched assets in the aforementioned states and that a communication will be sent to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for the same, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The EC and the CBDT have already agreed on a ‘verification form’ that will disclose names of candidates with discrepancies in election affidavits. These discrepancies and under which law or act an action is being taken will be made public, the report added.

Verification reports of candidates in these states will be put out in the public domain in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. Similar reports of Lok Sabha candidates will be put out by 2019-end.