Jan 06, 2020 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Delhi Election Date 2020 LIVE: Single-phase polls on February 8, counting of votes on February 11
LIVE Updates: After EC gives out the poll schedule for Delhi Assembly Polls, the Model Code of Conduct will kick in
The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that. While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be contesting for a second term, the BJP has not named its chief ministerial candidate, and said that the elections will be fought under the leadership of PM Modi. Check out the poll schedule here:
Top
highlights
Over 1.4 lakh crore voters to participate in Delhi Polls: EC
Delhi Election Dates 2020:
Date of Notifications: Jan 14
Last day of nomination: Jan 21
Scrutiny of nomination : Jan 22
Last day of withdrawal of candidature: Jan 24
Date of Poll: Feb 8
Date of Counting: Feb 11
CEC Sunil Arora: Utmost care has been taken that dates don't clash with Fridays, with regards Jumma prayers, and Sundays, or any other holidays.
CEC Sunil Arora: Illicit use of alcohol, muscle and money power will be dealt with strictly.
CEC Sunil Arora: Model Code of Conduct will come into place after this press conference is over. Arrangements have been made for the same. There are enough VVPAT machines. Counting centres have also been finalised.
CEC Sunil Arora: Persons involved in discharge of essential duties, a concept of absentee voters has been introduced, for those who couldn't physically come to polling stations due to disability or unavoidable circumstances. PWDs & Sr citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot. One must reach out to their BLO for the same.
CEC Sunil Arora: Pick and drop facility for all PwD (Persons with disability) and senior citizen voters. Ramps have been provided at polling stations.
CEC Sunil Arora: CVigil has turned out to be a boon in informing malpractices to the officials. Its advantage was seen recently in Jharkhand also.
CEC Sunil Arora: All booths on ground floor. Toilets for males and females are available and medical equipment is present. About 70,000 officials will help in carrying out polls.
CEC Sunil Arora: Electoral Voter Preparedness (EVP) programme is being carried out in Delhi since September 2019. There are over 1.4 lakh voters in over 13,000 polling stations in Delhi. Data is more accurate because of door to door sampling.
CEC Sunil Arora: The Commission also held meetings with Delhi Police Commissioner and Home Secretary.