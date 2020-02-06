EC issues notice to Yogi Adityanath for 'Shaheen Bagh biryani' comment

The Election Commission of India issued a show-cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his comments on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Election Commission stated that Adityanath's remarks about Delhi CM being "busy sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh" violated the Model Code of Conduct.

The remarks were made during an election rally in Delhi last week. The UP CM becomes the fourth BJP leader to be reprimanded during the Delhi elections. During a campaign speech in Delhi's Karawal Nagar held last week, Adityanath allegedly accused the Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party of "feeding biryani" to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

Adityanath alleged that the protestors at Shaheen Bagh are the same people who support terrorists in Kashmir, which is ridiculous when you consider that several demonstrators are women and children. In his campaign speech, the UP Chief Minister accused the Delhi CM and the Congress of supporting "divisive forces".

He said, "The BJP is working with zero tolerance towards terrorism. But Kejriwal is busy sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh." Adityanath has alleged that Article 370 and Ayodhya are the main focus and that the protests are just a "pretext".