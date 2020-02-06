App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 09:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EC issues notice to Yogi Adityanath for 'Shaheen Bagh biryani' comment

The Election Commission stated that Yogi Adityanath's remarks about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal being "busy sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh" violated the Model Code of Conduct.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Election Commission of India issued a show-cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his comments on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Election Commission stated that Adityanath's remarks about Delhi CM being "busy sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh" violated the Model Code of Conduct.

The remarks were made during an election rally in Delhi last week. The UP CM becomes the fourth BJP leader to be reprimanded during the Delhi elections. During a campaign speech in Delhi's Karawal Nagar held last week, Adityanath allegedly accused the Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party of "feeding biryani" to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

Adityanath alleged that the protestors at Shaheen Bagh are the same people who support terrorists in Kashmir, which is ridiculous when you consider that several demonstrators are women and children. In his campaign speech, the UP Chief Minister accused the Delhi CM and the Congress of supporting "divisive forces".

He said, "The BJP is working with zero tolerance towards terrorism. But Kejriwal is busy sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh." Adityanath has alleged that Article 370 and Ayodhya are the main focus and that the protests are just a "pretext".

According to an NDTV report, the EC told Adityanath that "prima facie you have violated provision of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)... therefore the Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your position... on or before 5 pm on February 7, 2020." However, going by past incidents and the fact that the campaign has already ended, it is unclear what further action, if any, the EC will take if Adityanath is found in violation of the MCC.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #Election Commission #Yogi Adityanath

