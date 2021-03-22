English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Election Commission bans bike rallies in poll-going seats 72 hours before voting day

In a directive issued to chief electoral officers of poll-bound West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry, the poll body pointed out that it has been brought to its notice that "in some places bikes are used by anti-social elements to intimidate the voters before the poll day and/or on poll day.”

PTI
March 22, 2021 / 06:27 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The Election Commission on Monday banned 'bike rallies’ 72 hours before the date of polling and on the polling day in all election-going constituencies amid reports that "anti-social elements” use motor bikes to intimidate voters.

In a directive issued to chief electoral officers of poll-bound West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry, the poll body pointed out that it has been brought to its notice that "in some places bikes are used by anti-social elements to intimidate the voters before the poll day and/or on poll day.”

After considering the reports, the Commission has decided that "bike rallies shall not be allowed at any place 72 hours before date of poll or on the poll day in all poll-going constituencies,” the directive said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates on Assembly Election 2021

The EC also asked its chief electoral officers to inform all stakeholders concerned, including candidates, political parties and the Commission’s observers, to ensure strict compliance of the directions.

Close

Related stories

Elections to the five assemblies will begin on March 27 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 Assembly elections.
PTI
TAGS: #Assam Election 2021 #Assembly Election 2021 #Current Affairs #Election Commission #India #Kerala Election 2021 #Puducherry Election 2021 #Tamil Nadu Election 2021 #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Mar 22, 2021 06:24 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.