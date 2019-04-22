App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Election Commission: 72-hour campaigning ban on Navjot Singh Sidhu

Addressing an election rally in Katihar on April 16, the cricketer-turned-politician had stoked a controversy when he urged Muslim voters to vote en bloc and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI
The Election Commission on April 22 censured Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours for alleged communal remarks during an election rally in Bihar. The ban comes into force from 10 am on Tuesday.

Addressing an election rally in Katihar on April 16, the cricketer-turned-politician had stoked a controversy when he urged Muslim voters to vote en bloc and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the time Sidhu was canvassing in support of veteran Congress leader and former union minister Tariq Anwar.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 10:18 pm

#Congress #Current Affairs #Election Commission #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Navjot Sidhu #Politics

