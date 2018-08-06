App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Election Comission to monitor poll code adherence through CCTV cameras at 10,000 spots in MP

Madhya Pradesh will go to elections later this year along with Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Election Commission would use CCTV cameras installed by police at 10,000 locations across Madhya Pradesh to monitor the implementation of the model code of conduct for assembly polls later this year, a senior official said today.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao said the EC will also use the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems of police during the election.

"The police department has installed CCTV cameras at about 10,000 places in Madhya Pradesh. We will use these cameras for maintaining the law and order situation and for monitoring (implementation) of the model code of conduct. The cameras are also being installed in police vehicles," Rao told reporters at a press conference.

He said the poll watchdog is setting up command/control rooms at district and state levels for monitoring the poll code implementation through CCTV cameras.

"We will effectively use the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems of the police during the election," he said.

The CEO said the CCTV cameras would be installed at the drop gates, check-posts and at the barriers at the inter-state borders.

Rao said police have been directed to deliver 80,000 non-bailable warrants in the state, apparently to crack down on the anti-social elements.

He said the final publication of voters list would be done on September 27.

Responding to a query, Rao said, "During electoral rolls revision work, the EC received 24 lakh applications for the removal of names, about 11 lakh for the addition of names and around 13 lakh requests for various corrections."

Compared to 2013 assembly elections, the number of poll booths in the central state has gone up to 65,340 from 53,000, he said.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are the main stakeholders in Madhya Pradesh politics.

The campaign for the Congress, which has been out of power since 2003, has been led by leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and state unit party president Kamal Nath.

The ruling BJP is steered by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has been at the helm since 2005.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 08:57 pm

