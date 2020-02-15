App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2020 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Election card proof of citizenship: Court acquits couple suspected to be Bangladeshi

The court also said that a birth certificate, a domicile certificate, a bona fide certificate, and a passport can also be used to establish the nationality of the person.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A magistrate court acquitted a Mankhurd couple, who was arrested in 2017 on the suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals illegally living in India, based on their original election cards, The Times of India has reported.

The court held that original election cards are proof of citizenship.

The court also said that a birth certificate, a domicile certificate, a bona fide certificate, and a passport can also be used to establish the nationality of the person.

Close

According to the newspaper, the court said, “Even the election card can be said to be sufficient proof of citizenship as while applying for the election card or a voting card, a person has to file a declaration with the authority in view of Form 6 of Peoples Representation Act to the authority that he is a citizen of India and if the declaration is found false, he is liable for punishment.”

related news

However, Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license or ration card cannot be termed as the documents proving citizenship as they are not meant for the purpose, the court clarified.

The ruling assumes significance in view of the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act, which grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants, who came to India before 2015 after facing religious persecution from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 15, 2020 06:30 pm

tags #CAA #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #India #magistrate court #National Register of Citizenship #NRC

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.