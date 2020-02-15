Election card proof of citizenship: Court acquits couple suspected to be Bangladeshi

A magistrate court acquitted a Mankhurd couple, who was arrested in 2017 on the suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals illegally living in India, based on their original election cards, The Times of India has reported.

The court held that original election cards are proof of citizenship.

The court also said that a birth certificate, a domicile certificate, a bona fide certificate, and a passport can also be used to establish the nationality of the person.

According to the newspaper, the court said, “Even the election card can be said to be sufficient proof of citizenship as while applying for the election card or a voting card, a person has to file a declaration with the authority in view of Form 6 of Peoples Representation Act to the authority that he is a citizen of India and if the declaration is found false, he is liable for punishment.”

However, Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license or ration card cannot be termed as the documents proving citizenship as they are not meant for the purpose, the court clarified.

The ruling assumes significance in view of the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act, which grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants, who came to India before 2015 after facing religious persecution from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.