Elect SP-BSP candidates to undo the wrongs of Congress, BJP governments: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati May 3 appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh to elect SP-BSP candidates in the Lok Sabha polls to "undo the wrongs" of Congress and BJP governments.

At an election meeting in Siddharthnagar district in favour of the alliance's Domariyaganj candidate Aftab Ahmad, she accused the Congress of failing to eliminate poverty.

Referring to the Congress' proposed minimum income guarantee scheme 'Nyay', she said, "If we form government at the Centre, we will focus on providing both government and private jobs to people instead of doling out Rs 6,000."

Under 'Nyay', the Congress has promised Rs 6,000 to poor families every month.

Targeting the BJP, Mayawati said, "The party will be voted out of power due to its pro-capitalist policy and even the 'chowkidari' drama won't be able to save them."

Claiming that there is a wave against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she alleged that under the BJP government the people did not get reservation benefits.

"Corruption increased and even defence resources were not spared," the BSP supremo alleged.

"Extend all out support to SP-BSP alliance so that the wrongs done by the Congress and BJP governments can be undone," she appealed to the people.

Hitting out at the Congress, Mayawati said the party remained in government for the longest period of time but poverty and unemployment have not been eradicated.

"Farmers are sad and the rights that were given to tribals and downtrodden have not reached them properly. It is clear that we can't have development under a Congress government," she said.