Last Updated : Jul 04, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Elderly woman dies of COVID-19 in Goa, fifth victim in state

The woman from Salcette tehsil in South Goa, who was admitted to ESI hospital after testing coronavirus positive, died on Friday night, the official said.

PTI

A 74-year-old woman became the fifth person to succumb to COVID-19 in Goa, which has so far reported more than 1,500 positive cases, a senior official of the state health department said on Saturday.

"She is the fifth person in the state to succumb to COVID-19," he said.

Goa had reported its second highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday after 94 more people were found infected. It pushed the state's tally beyond the 1,500-mark, the health department had said.

The number of positive cases in the state stood at 1,576 till Friday night, of which 800 were active ones. They are undergoing treatment at different Covid Care centres in the state.
First Published on Jul 4, 2020 09:35 am

tags #coronavirus #India

