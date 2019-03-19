App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Elaborate security arrangements for Holi; Delhi Metro services to be available after 2.30 pm

Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on Thursday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements across the national capital especially areas in and around university campuses to ensure safety and security of people during the Holi festival on Thursday, officials said Tuesday.



Metro feeder bus services will also not be available till 2 pm and will run as per schedule thereafter, it said.

On the day of the 'Holi' festival (March 21), metro services will start from 2.30 pm on all lines of the Delhi Metro, including Airport Express Line, the DMRC statement said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements. Teams with alcometers have been deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violators, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said they have put in extra pickets where women personnel have been deployed along with male policemen to ensure women can easily approach them.

He said patrolling has been stepped up in the South Campus area and two special pickets have been placed outside Moti Lal Nehru College and the main entrance of South Campus while an extra van has been patrolling the area.

A meeting was held by the Delhi University proctor's office with Delhi Police officials, DTC, Delhi Metro officials, hostels in charge and college authorities regarding steps to be taken to prevent hooliganism on the festival.

The proctor made the request to these authorities to increase vigil at the gates of their respective premises and stop entries of unauthorised persons inside the campus.

In case of any problem, authority might contact the proctor's office and Delhi Police helpline numbers given in the Holi posters sent to all the colleges, department and hostel authorities, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said patrolling has been intensified and picket teams comprising women police personnel have been deployed in the North Campus area especially near the hostels.

PCR vans and women motorists will be extensively patrolling in the area.

"Our teams are working in close coordination with the traffic officials to check incidents of drunken driving. Senior police officers are also on the ground patrolling in the evening to ensure that no untoward incidents take place.

"We have also put up restrictions on sale of balloons which are smaller than two inches," Prasad added.

As per the Supreme Court's directions, in cases of drunken driving, red light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and overspeeding, driving license will be seized and liable for suspension for a period of minimum three months, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K Jegadesan said.

An action shall also be initiated against registered car owners whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors or driving without a license, he said.

The motorists have been advised to obey the traffic rules and not to drink and drive, observe speed limits, obey traffic signals, and two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding, the official added.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 08:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi Metro #Holi #India #Real Estate

