Elaborate arrangements in city to ensure smooth traffic movement on Holi, Shab-e-Baraat

Mar 07, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the safety of motorists and pedestrians in the national capital while ensuring smooth traffic flow and preventing rash driving or stunts on two-wheelers, they said.

Special teams of traffic police along with PCR and local police will be stationed at various city roads to check drunken driving and traffic rule violations on Holi and Shab-e-Baraat, officials said Tuesday.

During Shab-e-Baraat, people belonging to the Muslim community offer prayers besides the grave of their ancestors and also at mosques. According to police, in order to strengthen public-police relationship in view of festival, district level meetings with Aman Committee Members were also organised.

All the members were sensitised to become ’Eyes & Ears’ of Delhi Police and report on 1090 regarding anything suspicious. They were also briefed to maintain peace and tranquillity in the area.