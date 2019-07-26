App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eknath Gaikwad appointed working president of Mumbai Congress

Gaikwad, a former MP, had unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former MP Eknath Gaikwad was appointed the working president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee on July 26, according to a party statement. "Congress president has approved the proposal for appointing Eknath Gaikwad as the working president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee," the statement from AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said.

Gaikwad, a former MP, had unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha election.

He earlier represented the Mumbai South Central constituency.

He was a three-time MLA from Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, and a minister in the Maharashtra government.

Though Rahul Gandhi has announced his resignation as Congress president after the Lok Sabha election, the Congress Working Committee has not accepted it yet.

In subsequent statements issued by the party on appointment of leaders, it has mentioned that these have been approved by the Congress president.
