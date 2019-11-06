Eight villages in Maharashtra's Parbhani seek to become UT over bad road condition: Report

Residents of eight villages located along the Godavari river in Maharashtra's Parbhani district have written to the Governor to demand that their villages be formed into a 'Godakaat' Union Territory (UT).

According to a report by The Indian Express, the villagers are demanding a UT because their decades-long struggle for a motorable road to Sonpeth taluka town have yielded no results.

Villagers told the newspaper that even after nearly 5, 500 voters from these villages boycotted the Assembly polls, district officials have not taken any action on their demand for a road.

The villagers said they need to travel to Sonpeth for all important government and bank-related work. Moreover, the villagers also have to traverse the 15-kilometre distance for higher education, jobs and to make big purchases. The road leading to the town, however, is a mud track that is a dangerous drive throughout the year, and becomes slushy during the monsoons, according to the report.

In fact, during heavy rains that battered the district before Diwali, villagers were unable to go to Sonpeth at all for about six days, the newspaper has reported. Since the Godavari flows on one side of the villages, this dangerous road is the only route that the villagers have, according to the report.

"A previous long protest in 2000 ended in the administration making promises about a road, but no work was ever done," Anil Rode, a resident, said. Rode has also written about the problem to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Umesh Kadam, a resident of Lasina village, told the newspaper that the youth in this village have decided not to marry until their demand for a road to be built is completed.

The villagers' appeal to the Governor states that the only road to the mainstream available to them has been in terrible state ever since they joined the Union of India in September 1948. Parbhani district was a part of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad.

"Due to the poor condition of this road, many ailing residents have lost their lives. Children’s higher education is stalled. People have lost employment opportunities," the appeal states.

There was hope that after the boycott of the recent elections, officials would take note of the problem and act on it.

"At the end of the (polling) day, the villagers held a celebration as the polling staff packed up and left. They felt the successful boycott of the election implied that some official attention would automatically come their way," Sudhir Bindu, an activist and a Shetkari Sanghatana representative said.

However, according to the report, no government official has responded to their requests over the years.