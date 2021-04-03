Eight states witness steep rise in COVID-19 cases, vaccine doses administered cross 7.3 crore mark

Cumulatively, 73,054,295 vaccine doses have been administered through 1,153,614 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am on April 3 (Representative image)

Eight states witnessed a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases and accounted for 81.42 percent of the infections reported on April 3, the Union Health Ministry said.

These eight states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

India's tally of COVID-19 active caseload also increased to 658,909 and now comprises 5.32 percent of the total infections. In a day, there has been a net rise of 44,213 active cases.

Ten districts — Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Delhi, Ahmednagar and Nanded — account for 50 percent of the total active caseload of the country.

Maharashtra has shown a nine-fold jump, the maximum increase in the number of active cases in the last two months. In percentage terms, Punjab has reported the maximum increase in active cases.

Five states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab — cumulatively account for 77.3 percent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 59.36 percent of the total active caseload of the country.

India on April 3 recorded 89,129 new COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest daily rise in around six-and-half-months, taking the nationwide tally of infections to over 1.23 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

The death toll increased to 164,110 with 714 more fatalities in a day, also the highest since October 21.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 47,913, followed by 4,991 in Karnataka and 4,174 in Chhattisgarh.

Twelve states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala — are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the health ministry said.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a high-level review meeting on April 2 with chief secretaries, directors general of police and health secretaries of all states, with a focus on 11 states and Union Territories that have been reporting a very high rise in daily cases and fatality because of COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

These states and UTs "of grave concern" were advised to take up immediate and effective measures to ensure containment of active cases and daily deaths through enhanced testing, strict containment, prompt contact tracing and enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour, and adherence to the standard clinical management protocol shared earlier with all states and UTs.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 11,569,241 with 44,202 recoveries being registered in a day.

Of the 714 fatalities were reported in a day, six states account for 85.85 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw a maximum of 481 deaths, followed by 57 in Punjab.

Thirteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a day. These are Odisha, Assam, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

In a significant development in the fight against COVID-19, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 7.3 crore mark.

Cumulatively, 73,054,295 vaccine doses have been administered through 1,153,614 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am on April 3. The cumulative vaccination figure includes over 6 crore first doses, while the second dose numbers are also nearing the 1 crore mark, the ministry said.